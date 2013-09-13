TABLE-U.S. Aug producer prices rose 0.3 pct

Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

Aug July Aug13/12 June Finished Goods 0.3 unch 1.4 0.8 Less Food, Energy unch 0.1 1.1 0.2 Consumer Foods 0.6 unch 2.7 0.2 Energy Goods 0.8 -0.2 0.7 2.9 Finished Goods Index(X) 198.1 197.3 N/A Residential NatGas(W) -1.7 -3.9 7.7 unch Gasoline 2.6 -0.8 -2.2 7.2 Heating Oil -5.7 2.4 -5.1 6.1 Tobacco Products(X) unch unch 3.0 0.6 Passenger Cars -0.5 -1.1 -2.1 0.8 Capital Equipment -0.1 unch 0.6 0.1 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.2 1.0 6.6 0.4 Intermediate Goods unch unch 0.5 0.5 Less Food, Energy 0.2 -0.3 1.3 0.1 Manufact Materials 0.2 -0.4 0.4 0.2 Construction Materials 0.2 unch 2.0 -0.1 Intermed.Energy Goods 0.6 0.3 -1.2 2.0 Crude Goods -2.7 1.2 1.6 unch Less Food, Energy(Y) -0.4 -0.3 -4.6 0.1 Food/Feedstuffs -4.2 -1.1 -3.0 -0.3 Nonfood Materials -1.8 2.7 4.5 0.3 Energy Materials(Z) -2.7 4.0 10.3 0.3 Petroleum(X) -1.2 10.6 11.6 1.7 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Aug producer prices mm: +0.2 pct

U.S. Aug year-over-year producer prices: +1.3 pct

U.S. Aug producer prices ex-food/energy: +0.1 pct

U.S. Aug year-over-year core producer prices: +1.3 pct