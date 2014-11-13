FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
November 13, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

11/08/14 290,000 285,000 N/A N/A

11/01/14 278,000 279,000 2,392,000 1.8

10/25/14 288,000 281,250 2,356,000-R 1.8

10/18/14 284,000 281,250 2,387,000-R 1.8

10/11/14 266,000 284,000 2,355,000 1.8

10/04/14 287,000 287,750 2,389,000 1.8

09/27/14 288,000 295,000 2,382,000 1.8

09/20/14 295,000 299,000 2,402,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: Oct. 25 from 2,348,000; Oct. 18 from 2,387,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 280,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.350 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 306,889 NOV 8 WEEK FROM 266,921 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,107,261 NOV 1 WEEK FROM 2,045,437 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
