TABLE-U.S. Dec import prices unchanged

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Dec Nov (Prev) Dec13/12 ALL IMPORTS unch -0.9 -0.6 -1.3 Petroleum -0.1 -4.7 -3.5 -1.5 Nonpetroleum unch 0.1 0.1 -1.3 Food, Feed, Drink 0.6 -0.6 -0.6 4.1 Industrial Supplies 0.1 -2.7 -1.9 -3.0 Capital Goods -0.1 0.1 0.2 -0.9 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 0.1 unch -1.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 0.1 0.1 -0.4

Dec Nov (Prev) Dec13/12 ALL EXPORTS 0.4 0.1 0.1 -1.0 Agricultural 0.4 -0.2 -0.2 -6.3 Non-Agricultural 0.3 0.1 0.1 -0.5 Food, Feed, Drink 0.5 -0.1 -0.1 -6.9 Industrial Supplies 1.0 0.1 -0.1 -1.4 Capital Goods -0.1 0.2 0.2 0.7 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 unch unch 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 0.1 0.2 -1.4

The department reported Dec price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 137.6 for imports and 132.2 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. import prices +0.3 pct

U.S. Dec. export prices +0.1 pct