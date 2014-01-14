FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Dec import prices unchanged
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec import prices unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(TXT}

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Dec Nov (Prev) Dec13/12 ALL IMPORTS unch -0.9 -0.6 -1.3 Petroleum -0.1 -4.7 -3.5 -1.5 Nonpetroleum unch 0.1 0.1 -1.3 Food, Feed, Drink 0.6 -0.6 -0.6 4.1 Industrial Supplies 0.1 -2.7 -1.9 -3.0 Capital Goods -0.1 0.1 0.2 -0.9 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 0.1 unch -1.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 0.1 0.1 -0.4

Dec Nov (Prev) Dec13/12 ALL EXPORTS 0.4 0.1 0.1 -1.0 Agricultural 0.4 -0.2 -0.2 -6.3 Non-Agricultural 0.3 0.1 0.1 -0.5 Food, Feed, Drink 0.5 -0.1 -0.1 -6.9 Industrial Supplies 1.0 0.1 -0.1 -1.4 Capital Goods -0.1 0.2 0.2 0.7 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 unch unch 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 0.1 0.2 -1.4

The department reported Dec price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 137.6 for imports and 132.2 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. import prices +0.3 pct

U.S. Dec. export prices +0.1 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.