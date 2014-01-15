TABLE-U.S. Dec producer prices rise 0.4 pct

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

DEC Nov DEC13/12 Oct Finished Goods 0.4 -0.1 1.2 -0.2 Less Food, Energy 0.3 0.1 1.4 0.2 Consumer Foods -0.6 unch 0.6 0.8 Energy Goods 1.6 -0.4 1.3 -1.5 Finished Goods Index(X) 196.1 195.9 N/A Residential NatGas(W) 0.2 0.1 3.9 -0.6 Gasoline 2.2 -0.7 -1.0 -3.8 Heating Oil 6.4 -5.7 3.9 -1.0 Tobacco Products(X) 3.6 unch 4.7 unch Passenger Cars 0.2 -0.8 -0.5 1.7 Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 1.1 0.1 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.5 -0.1 5.1 0.3 Intermediate Goods 0.6 -0.5 unch -0.4 Less Food, Energy 0.2 -0.1 0.8 -0.1 Manufact Materials 0.2 -0.3 -0.1 -0.1 Construction Materials -0.1 unch 1.5 unch Intermed.Energy Goods 1.9 -1.5 -1.3 -1.2 Crude Goods 2.4 -2.6 -2.2 -0.9 Less Food, Energy(Y) 0.6 1.4 -5.9 -0.5 Food/Feedstuffs -0.3 -0.3 -6.2 1.2 Nonfood Materials 4.1 -3.9 0.4 -2.1 Energy Materials(Z) 6.2 -6.6 4.4 -2.9 Petroleum(X) 7.1 -11.7 7.4 -4.2 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Dec. producer prices: +0.4 pct

U.S. Dec. year-over-year producer prices: +1.1 pct

U.S. Dec. producer prices ex-food/energy (core): +0.1 pct

U.S. Dec. year-over-year core producer prices: +1.3 pct