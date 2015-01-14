TABLE-U.S. Dec import prices fall 2.5 pct

(TXT}

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Dec Nov (Prev) Dec‘14/13 ALL IMPORTS -2.5 -1.8 -1.5 -5.5 Petroleum -16.6 -9.1 -6.9 -30.1 Nonpetroleum 0.1 -0.3 -0.3 unch Food, Feed, Drink 0.9 -0.5 -0.4 3.8 Industrial Supplies -8.5 -5.3 -4.2 -17.3 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.5 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 -0.1 -0.8 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.6

Dec Nov (Prev) Dec‘14/13 ALL EXPORTS -1.2 -0.8 -1.0 -3.2 Agricultural -0.7 0.4 0.5 -4.7 Non-Agricultural -1.2 -1.0 -1.2 -2.9 Food, Feed, Drink -0.9 0.3 0.5 -4.2 Industrial Supplies -3.3 -2.6 -3.1 -9.0 Capital Goods unch -0.1 -0.1 0.7 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch unch unch 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.6

The department reported December price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 130.2 for imports and 128.1 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. import prices -2.9 pct

