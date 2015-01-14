FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Dec import prices fall 2.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec import prices fall 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(TXT}

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Dec Nov (Prev) Dec‘14/13 ALL IMPORTS -2.5 -1.8 -1.5 -5.5 Petroleum -16.6 -9.1 -6.9 -30.1 Nonpetroleum 0.1 -0.3 -0.3 unch Food, Feed, Drink 0.9 -0.5 -0.4 3.8 Industrial Supplies -8.5 -5.3 -4.2 -17.3 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.5 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 -0.1 -0.8 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.6

Dec Nov (Prev) Dec‘14/13 ALL EXPORTS -1.2 -0.8 -1.0 -3.2 Agricultural -0.7 0.4 0.5 -4.7 Non-Agricultural -1.2 -1.0 -1.2 -2.9 Food, Feed, Drink -0.9 0.3 0.5 -4.2 Industrial Supplies -3.3 -2.6 -3.1 -9.0 Capital Goods unch -0.1 -0.1 0.7 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch unch unch 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.6

The department reported December price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 130.2 for imports and 128.1 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. import prices -2.9 pct

U.S. Dec. export prices -1.0 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.