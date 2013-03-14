TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
03/09/13 332,000 346,750 N/A N/A
03/02/13 342,000-R 349,500-R 3,024,000 2.4
02/23/13 347,000 356,000-R 3,113,000-R 2.4
02/16/13 366,000 362,000-R 3,091,000 2.4
02/09/13 343,000-R 353,000-R 3,165,000 2.5
02/02/13 368,000 351,000 3,137,000 2.4
01/26/13 371,000 352,750 3,244,000 2.5
01/19/13 330,000 351,750 3,216,000 2.5
Initial Claims: March 2 from 340,000; Feb. 9 from 342,000
Four-Week Average: March 2 from 348,750; Feb. 23 from 355,750; Feb. 16 from 361,750; Feb. 9 from 352,750
Continued Claims: Feb. 23 from 3,094,000
The department said four states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 2, the latest period for which data are available:
California 11,720
New York 7,900
Missouri 2,722
Kansas 1,419
The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 2, the latest period for which data are available:
Massachusetts -4,193
North Carolina -1,146
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 350,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.100 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 315,356 MARCH 9 WEEK FROM 335,680 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,474,738 MARCH 2 WEEK FROM 3,611,062 PRIOR WEEK