TABLE-U.S. Feb producer prices rose 0.7 pct

March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

FEB Jan FEB13/12 Dec Finished Goods 0.7 0.2 1.7 -0.3 Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.2 1.7 0.1 Consumer Foods -0.5 0.7 2.6 -0.8 Energy Goods 3.0 -0.4 1.1 -0.6 Finished Goods Index(X) 196.2 194.7 N/A Residential NatGas(W) -0.4 -0.5 2.8 0.7 Gasoline 7.2 -2.1 1.2 -1.8 Heating Oil 9.7 -0.5 1.1 -2.2 Tobacco Products(X) 0.1 unch 4.3 2.0 Passenger Cars 0.3 -0.8 0.2 0.2 Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 1.0 unch Pharmaceutical Preps 0.2 2.5 6.6 0.2 Intermediate Goods 1.3 unch 1.2 0.1 Less Food, Energy 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.3 Manufact Materials 1.2 0.2 -0.2 0.2 Construction Materials 0.3 0.5 2.4 0.2 Intermed.Energy Goods 3.6 -0.3 1.3 unch Crude Goods -0.3 0.8 0.9 1.4 Less Food, Energy(Y) -1.7 -0.3 -5.0 1.4 Food/Feedstuffs -2.1 -0.4 5.9 0.4 Nonfood Materials 0.8 1.5 -2.0 2.1 Energy Materials(Z) 2.2 2.3 0.5 2.6 Petroleum(X) 6.3 8.1 -5.8 1.3 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

