RTRS-TABLE-U.S. April import prices fell 0.5 pct
May 14, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

RTRS-TABLE-U.S. April import prices fell 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

April March (Prev) April13/12 ALL IMPORTS -0.5 -0.2 -0.5 -2.6 Petroleum -1.9 -0.6 -1.9 -9.5 Nonpetroleum -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.3 Food, Feed, Drink -0.5 1.6 1.3 -0.9 Industrial Supplies -1.3 -0.5 -1.3 -6.5 Capital Goods -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.6 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 unch Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.3 -0.2 -0.2 0.3

April March (Prev) April13/12 ALL EXPORTS -0.7 -0.5 -0.4 -0.9 Agricultural -2.2 -1.9 -1.8 4.2 Non-Agricultural -0.5 -0.3 -0.2 -1.5 Food, Feed, Drink -2.4 -2.0 -1.8 4.3 Industrial Supplies -0.9 -0.7 -0.5 -4.1 Capital Goods -0.2 unch unch 0.6 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch unch unch 0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -0.8

The department reported April price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 140.3 for imports and 133.5 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. April import prices -0.5 pct

U.S. April export prices -0.2 pct

