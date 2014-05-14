FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. April producer prices rise 0.6 pct
May 14, 2014

TABLE-U.S. April producer prices rise 0.6 pct

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

April March Feb April‘14/13 Final demand 0.6 0.5 -0.1 2.1 Exfood/energy 0.5 0.6 -0.2 1.9 Exfood/energy/trade 0.3 0.3 0.1 N/A Final demand goods 0.6 unch 0.4 2.5

Foods 2.7 1.1 0.6 4.9

Energy 0.1 -1.2 0.5 3.8

Exfood/energy 0.3 0.1 0.2 1.4 Final demand services 0.6 0.7 -0.3 2.0

Trade 1.4 1.4 -1.0 1.8

Transportation/warehousing 0.8 0.5 -0.2 2.5

Extrade,transportation/warehousing 0.3 0.4 0.1 1.9 Final demand construction 0.4 unch 0.1 3.2 Personal consumption 0.7 0.6 -0.2 2.4

Goods 0.8 unch 0.4 3.7

Services 0.7 0.8 -0.3 1.9 Finished goods 0.7 -0.1 0.4 3.1

Exfood/energy 0.3 0.1 0.1 1.9

Private capital equipment 0.2 unch 0.1 1.3 Intermediate demand

Processed goods unch -0.2 0.7 1.5

Exfood/energy 0.2 -0.2 0.6 0.7

Unprocessed goods 0.4 -0.1 5.7 6.5

Exfood/energy(Y) 0.9 0.5 -0.7 -0.4

Services 0.1 0.4 0.2 1.2

Construction 0.5 0.1 0.2 1.6 Selected components, final demand goods

Residential natural gas -1.6 6.3 4.6 12.9

Gasoline 1.8 -2.4 -1.1 2.7

Heating oil -3.6 -1.0 -3.9 5.3

Pharmaceutical preparations 0.3 1.2 0.9 6.9

Passenger cars -0.4 0.2 -0.2 0.1

Light trucks 1.4 -0.4 0.1 3.0

Cigarettes(1) unch unch unch 4.7

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. April PPI, final demand +0.2 pct

U.S. April year-over-year PPI, final demand +1.7 pct

U.S. April PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.2 pct

U.S. April year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.4 pct

NOTES:

Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available

1 Not seasonally adjusted

