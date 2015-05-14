FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. April producer prices fall 0.4 pct
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. April producer prices fall 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

April March Feb April‘15/14 Final demand -0.4 0.2 -0.5 -1.3 Exfood/energy -0.2 0.2 -0.5 0.8 Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 0.2 unch 0.7 Final demand goods -0.7 0.3 -0.4 -5.5

Foods -0.9 -0.8 -1.6 -4.2

Energy -2.9 1.5 unch -24.0

Exfood/energy -0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.3 Final demand services -0.1 0.1 -0.5 0.9

Trade -0.8 -0.2 -1.5 1.0

Transportation/warehousing -0.1 -0.2 -1.5 -1.9

Extrade,transportation/warehousing 0.2 0.3 0.3 1.2 Final demand construction 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.7 Personal consumption -0.3 0.3 -0.4 -0.8

Goods -0.8 0.5 -0.2 -6.2

Services -0.1 0.2 -0.5 1.2

Exfood/energy -0.1 0.2 -0.4 1.4

Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 0.4 unch 1.3 Finished goods -0.6 0.5 -0.1 -4.4

Exfood/energy 0.1 0.5 0.1 2.0

Private capital equipment unch 0.5 0.1 1.3 Intermediate demand

Processed goods -1.1 -0.1 -0.6 -7.8

Exfood/energy -0.5 -0.2 -0.4 -2.9

Unprocessed goods 0.9 -1.7 -3.9 -26.6

Exfood/energy(Y) unch -2.3 -5.2 -14.1

Services 0.5 0.2 0.1 1.8

Construction 0.1 unch 0.2 1.6 Selected components, final demand goods

Residential natural gas -2.7 -1.7 -2.1 -16.4

Gasoline -4.7 7.2 1.5 -41.4

Heating oil -3.0 -1.9 9.9 -39.7

Pharmaceutical preparations 0.5 0.9 0.2 8.1

Passenger cars -0.8 1.8 -0.8 1.4

Light trucks -0.1 2.2 0.5 2.7

Cigarettes(1) unch unch -0.1 4.7

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. April PPI, final demand +0.2 pct

U.S. April PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct

U.S. April year-over-year PPI, final demand -0.8 pct

U.S. April year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.1 pct

NOTES:

Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available

1 Not seasonally adjusted

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
