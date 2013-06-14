TABLE-U.S. May producer prices rise 0.5 pct

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

MAY April MAY13/12 March Finished Goods 0.5 -0.7 1.7 -0.6 Less Food, Energy 0.1 0.1 1.7 0.2 Consumer Foods 0.6 -0.8 3.0 0.8 Energy Goods 1.3 -2.5 0.7 -3.4 Finished Goods Index(X) 197.0 196.0 N/A Residential NatGas(W) 4.0 4.5 18.3 2.1 Gasoline 1.5 -6.0 -2.4 -6.8 Heating Oil 4.9 -8.8 -8.8 -7.9 Tobacco Products(X) 0.2 unch 4.5 unch Passenger Cars -0.5 -0.2 -0.8 0.2 Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 0.9 0.1 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.3 0.6 7.3 0.4 Intermediate Goods -0.1 -0.6 -0.2 -0.9 Less Food, Energy -0.4 -0.2 -0.2 0.2 Manufact Materials -0.6 -0.6 -1.7 -0.1 Construction Materials -0.1 unch 1.8 0.3 Intermed.Energy Goods 0.5 -2.1 -1.6 -4.7 Crude Goods 2.2 -0.4 7.6 -2.5 Less Food, Energy(Y) -2.3 -2.8 -6.3 0.9 Food/Feedstuffs 2.1 -2.6 9.6 1.9 Nonfood Materials 2.2 1.0 6.3 -5.2 Energy Materials(Z) 5.0 3.7 16.2 -8.5 Petroleum(X) 5.5 -0.6 1.3 -14.1 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. May producer prices +0.1 pct

U.S. May year-over-year producer prices +1.4 pct

U.S. May producer prices ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. May year-over-year core producer prices +1.7 pct