TABLE-U.S. June import prices fall 0.1 pct
July 14, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

June May (Prev) June15/14 ALL IMPORTS -0.1 1.2 1.3 -10.0 Petroleum 0.8 11.7 12.7 -41.3 Nonpetroleum -0.2 unch unch -2.6 Food, Feed, Drink -0.6 0.2 0.3 -0.5 Industrial Supplies 0.1 4.8 5.2 -27.4 Capital Goods unch -0.1 -0.2 -1.7 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 unch -0.1 -2.0 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch unch unch -0.9

June May (Prev) June15/14 ALL EXPORTS -0.2 0.6 0.6 -5.7 Agricultural -1.5 -1.2 -1.0 -16.7 Non-Agricultural -0.1 0.7 0.7 -4.5 Food, Feed, Drink -2.3 -1.2 -1.2 -17.0 Industrial Supplies -0.3 2.0 2.2 -11.9 Capital Goods unch -0.1 -0.1 unch Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.1 0.1 0.2 unch Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.3 unch -0.1 -1.9 The department reported June price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 126.5 for imports and 125.4 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. June import prices +0.1 pct

U.S. June export prices +0.1 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
