TABLE-U.S. July producer prices unchanged

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

July June July13/12 May Finished Goods unch 0.8 2.1 0.5 Less Food, Energy 0.1 0.2 1.2 0.1 Consumer Foods unch 0.2 2.7 0.6 Energy Goods -0.2 2.9 4.0 1.3 Finished Goods Index(X) 197.3 197.6 N/A Residential NatGas(W) -3.9 unch 10.2 4.0 Gasoline -0.8 7.2 3.4 1.5 Heating Oil 2.4 6.1 4.5 4.9 Tobacco Products(X) unch 0.6 3.1 0.2 Passenger Cars -1.1 0.8 -1.9 -0.5 Capital Equipment unch 0.1 0.6 0.1 Pharmaceutical Preps 1.0 0.4 6.9 0.3 Intermediate Goods unch 0.5 1.3 -0.1 Less Food, Energy -0.3 0.1 1.0 -0.4 Manufact Materials -0.4 0.2 0.4 -0.6 Construction Materials unch -0.1 1.9 -0.1 Intermed.Energy Goods 0.3 2.0 1.5 0.5 Crude Goods 1.2 unch 9.3 2.2 Less Food, Energy(Y) -0.3 0.1 -1.9 -2.3 Food/Feedstuffs -1.1 -0.3 4.6 2.1 Nonfood Materials 2.7 0.3 12.2 2.2 Energy Materials(Z) 4.0 0.3 21.7 5.0 Petroleum(X) 10.6 1.7 23.8 5.5 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. July producer prices mm: +0.3 pct

U.S. July year-over-year producer prices: +2.4 pct

U.S. July producer prices ex-food/energy: +0.2 pct

U.S. July year-over-year core producer prices: +1.4 pct