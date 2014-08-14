FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week
#Market News
August 14, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

08/09/14 311,000 295,750 N/A N/A

08/02/14 290,000-R 293,750-R 2,544,000 1.9

07/26/14 303,000 297,500 2,519,000-R 1.9

07/19/14 279,000 300,750 2,542,000 1.9

07/12/14 303,000 309,250 2,508,000 1.9

07/05/14 305,000 312,000 2,508,000 1.9

06/28/14 316,000 315,250 2,586,000 2.0

06/21/14 313,000 314,500 2,575,000 2.0

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Aug 2 from 289,000

Four-Week Average: Aug. 2 from 293,500

Continued Claims: July 26 from 2,518,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 295,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.500 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 268,837 AUG 9 WEEK FROM 247,877 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,457,732 AUG 2 WEEK FROM 2,481,360 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

