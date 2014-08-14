FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. July import prices fall 0.2 pct
#Market News
August 14, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. July import prices fall 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(TXT}

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

July June (Prev) July14/13 ALL IMPORTS -0.2 0.1 0.1 0.8 Petroleum -1.2 1.1 1.4 1.7 Nonpetroleum unch -0.1 -0.2 0.7 Food, Feed, Drink 1.0 -1.6 -1.7 3.0 Industrial Supplies -0.6 0.6 0.7 1.8 Capital Goods unch unch unch -0.1 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.8 0.1 unch -0.9 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 unch unch 0.9

July June (Prev) July14/13 ALL EXPORTS unch -0.4 -0.4 0.4 Agricultural -2.2 -1.7 -1.8 -2.9 Non-Agricultural 0.3 -0.3 -0.3 0.9 Food, Feed, Drink -1.6 -1.5 -1.6 -1.7 Industrial Supplies 0.6 -1.0 -1.0 0.8 Capital Goods -0.1 unch 0.1 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.1 0.1 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July import prices -0.3 pct

U.S. July export prices -0.1 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
