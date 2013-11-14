TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

11/09/13 339,000 344,000 N/A N/A

11/02/13 341,000-R 349,750-R 2,874,000 2.2

10/26/13 346,000-R 357,750-R 2,874,000-R 2.2

10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,867,000-R 2.2

10/12/13 362,000 337,500 2,850,000 2.2

10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000 2.2

09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000 2.2

09/21/13 307,000 308,750 2,921,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Nov. 2 from 336,000; Oct. 26 from 345,000

Four-Week Average: Nov. 2 from 348,250; Oct. 26 from 357,500

Continued Claims: Oct. 26 from 2,868,000; Oct. 19 from 2,864,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said four states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 2, the latest period for which data are available:

Michigan 2,720

Ohio 2,289

New Jersey 1,371

Massachusetts 1,051

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 2, the latest period for which data are available:

Oregon -3,011

California -2,468

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.870 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 357,836 NOV 9 WEEK FROM 331,351 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,560,359 NOV 2 WEEK FROM 2,500,611 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available