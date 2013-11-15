TABLE-U.S. Sept wholesale inventories rise 0.4 pct

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept13/12 Inventories Total 0.4 0.8 0.5 2.2 Durable Goods 0.3 0.8 0.6 5.0

Automotive -3.0 2.5 2.4 -1.2

Prof‘l equip 2.3 0.9 0.4 8.7

Computer equip. 5.6 -1.3 -1.1 13.0

Machinery 1.6 0.7 0.1 8.5 Nondurable Goods 0.5 0.7 0.5 -2.1

Petroleum -2.1 2.8 2.8 -1.3

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept13/12 Sales Total 0.6 0.4 0.6 3.9 Durable Goods 2.1 1.0 0.9 6.9

Automotive 8.5 -1.1 -0.9 6.5

Prof‘l equip -0.3 2.0 2.0 5.7

Computer equip. -3.9 3.0 3.1 4.2

Machinery 0.4 2.7 2.7 14.6 Nondurable Goods -0.7 -0.1 0.3 1.4

Petroleum -2.8 0.9 1.5 -4.0 (Billions of dlrs) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘12 Inventories Total 506.31 504.27 502.99 495.45 Durable Goods 313.02 312.02 311.23 298.09

Automotive 48.68 50.17 50.08 49.25 Nondurables 193.28 192.25 191.77 197.37 (Billions of dlrs) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘12 Sales Total 430.48 427.78 428.38 414.23 Durable Goods 201.55 197.35 197.19 188.55

Automotive 35.81 33.01 33.07 33.62 Nondurables 228.93 230.44 231.19 225.68 Stock-to-sales ratio Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘12

1.18 1.18 1.17 1.20

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. wholesale inventories +0.4 pct

U.S. Sept. wholesale sales +0.3 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.