TABLE-U.S. Oct import prices fall 1.3 pct
#Market News
November 14, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Oct import prices fall 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(TXT}

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Oct Sept (Prev) Oct14/13 ALL IMPORTS -1.3 -0.6 -0.5 -1.8 Petroleum -6.9 -2.6 -2.0 -11.1 Nonpetroleum -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 0.5 Food, Feed, Drink 1.4 0.1 0.2 3.7 Industrial Supplies -4.1 -1.7 -1.4 -6.1 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.2 unch -0.1 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.2 -0.1 -0.7 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 unch unch 0.7

Oct Sept (Prev) Oct14/13 ALL EXPORTS -1.0 -0.4 -0.2 -0.8 Agricultural -2.1 -1.7 -0.9 -4.6 Non-Agricultural -0.9 -0.2 -0.2 -0.4 Food, Feed, Drink -2.1 -1.5 -0.9 -3.4 Industrial Supplies -1.9 -0.6 -0.5 -2.3 Capital Goods -0.2 -0.1 0.1 0.6 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.2 unch -0.1 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 0.3

The department reported Oct price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 136.4 for imports and 130.6 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. import prices -1.5 pct

U.S. Oct. export prices -0.4 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
