TABLE - U.S. Sept business inventories rise 0.3 pct
November 14, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. Sept business inventories rise 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘14/13 Total Business 0.3 0.1 0.2 5.3 Manufacturers 0.2 0.1 0.1 3.5 Retailers 0.3 -0.2 -0.3 5.2 Autos/parts 0.4 -0.8 -0.7 10.1 Wholesalers 0.3 0.6 0.7 7.4 SALES Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘14/13 Total Business UNCH -0.5 -0.4 4.1 Manufacturers 0.1 -1.1 -1.0 3.1 Retailers -0.4 0.6 0.6 4.0 Autos/parts -1.2 1.8 1.9 8.7 Wholesalers 0.2 -0.8 -0.7 5.2 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘13 Total Business 1,756.1 1,751.6 1,752.3 1,668.5 Manufacturers 655.2 653.6 653.9 632.9 Retailers 562.1 560.5 560.4 534.1 Autos/parts 187.9 187.1 187.2 170.6 Wholesalers 538.8 537.5 538.0 501.5 SALES Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘13 Total Business 1,352.5 1,352.5 1,353.4 1,299.4 Manufacturers 503.4 502.7 503.1 488.1 Retailers 394.8 396.3 396.3 379.4 Autos/parts 89.2 90.3 90.4 82.1 Wholesalers 454.3 453.5 453.9 431.8 Inventory-to- Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘13 Sales Ratio 1.30 1.30 1.29 1.28

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. business inventories +0.2 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

