FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Dec producer prices fell 0.2 pct
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec producer prices fell 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

Dec Nov Dec12/11 Oct Finished Goods -0.2 -0.8 1.3 -0.2 Less Food, Energy 0.1 0.1 2.0 -0.2 Consumer Foods -0.9 1.3 2.3 0.4 Energy Goods -0.3 -4.6 -1.3 -0.5 Finished Goods Index(X) 193.6 194.5 N/A Residential NatGas(W) 1.2 1.6 -1.8 0.2 Gasoline -1.7 -10.1 -0.6 -2.2 Heating Oil -1.4 -5.1 -6.1 -3.3 Tobacco Products(X) 2.0 unch 4.8 unch Passenger Cars 0.5 0.5 0.3 -1.6 Capital Equipment -0.1 0.2 1.4 -0.3 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.1 -0.1 6.2 0.7 Intermediate Goods 0.3 -1.2 0.3 -0.1 Less Food, Energy 0.2 -0.1 0.7 unch Manufact Materials 0.1 -0.3 -0.1 -0.1 Construction Materials 0.3 0.1 2.7 0.1 Intermed.Energy Goods 0.9 -4.9 -3.2 -0.6 Crude Goods 2.5 0.1 1.6 0.9 Less Food, Energy(Y) 1.1 0.9 -1.4 -1.4 Food/Feedstuffs -1.1 0.6 10.6 1.9 Nonfood Materials 4.8 -0.3 -3.4 0.2 Energy Materials(Z) 7.2 -0.7 -4.1 1.3 Petroleum(X) 9.4 -7.5 -11.3 -1.5 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Dec producer prices -0.1 pct

U.S. Dec year-over-year producer prices +1.4 pct

U.S. Dec producer prices ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Dec year-over-year core producer prices +2.1 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.