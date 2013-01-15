TABLE-U.S. Dec producer prices fell 0.2 pct

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

Dec Nov Dec12/11 Oct Finished Goods -0.2 -0.8 1.3 -0.2 Less Food, Energy 0.1 0.1 2.0 -0.2 Consumer Foods -0.9 1.3 2.3 0.4 Energy Goods -0.3 -4.6 -1.3 -0.5 Finished Goods Index(X) 193.6 194.5 N/A Residential NatGas(W) 1.2 1.6 -1.8 0.2 Gasoline -1.7 -10.1 -0.6 -2.2 Heating Oil -1.4 -5.1 -6.1 -3.3 Tobacco Products(X) 2.0 unch 4.8 unch Passenger Cars 0.5 0.5 0.3 -1.6 Capital Equipment -0.1 0.2 1.4 -0.3 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.1 -0.1 6.2 0.7 Intermediate Goods 0.3 -1.2 0.3 -0.1 Less Food, Energy 0.2 -0.1 0.7 unch Manufact Materials 0.1 -0.3 -0.1 -0.1 Construction Materials 0.3 0.1 2.7 0.1 Intermed.Energy Goods 0.9 -4.9 -3.2 -0.6 Crude Goods 2.5 0.1 1.6 0.9 Less Food, Energy(Y) 1.1 0.9 -1.4 -1.4 Food/Feedstuffs -1.1 0.6 10.6 1.9 Nonfood Materials 4.8 -0.3 -3.4 0.2 Energy Materials(Z) 7.2 -0.7 -4.1 1.3 Petroleum(X) 9.4 -7.5 -11.3 -1.5 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Dec producer prices -0.1 pct

U.S. Dec year-over-year producer prices +1.4 pct

U.S. Dec producer prices ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Dec year-over-year core producer prices +2.1 pct