January 15, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

01/10/15 316,000 298,000 N/A N/A

01/03/15 297,000-R 291,250-R 2,424,000 1.8

12/27/14 298,000 290,750 2,475,000-R 1.9-R

12/20/14 281,000 290,500 2,352,000-R 1.8

12/13/14 289,000 298,750 2,407,000 1.8

12/06/14 295,000 299,500 2,378,000 1.8

11/29/14 297,000 299,000 2,520,000 1.9

11/22/14 314,000 294,250 2,372,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Jan. 3 from 294,000

Four-Week Average: Jan. 3 from 290,500

Continued Claims: Dec. 27 from 2,452,000; Dec. 20 from 2,351,000

Insured unemployment rate: Dec. 27 from 1.8 percent

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 291,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.400 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 528,476 JAN 10 WEEK FROM 428,816 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,983,695 JAN 3 WEEK FROM 2,784,141 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

