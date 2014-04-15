TABLE-U.S. March CPI rises 0.2 pct

April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

March Feb March14/13 All Items 0.2 0.1 1.5 Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.1 1.7 Energy -0.1 -0.5 0.4 Food and Beverages 0.4 0.4 1.7 Food 0.4 0.4 1.7 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 236.293 234.781 X-Data unadjusted.

Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

March Feb March14/13 Housing 0.4 0.2 2.8 Shelter 0.3 0.2 2.7 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 2.9 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.2 2.6 Housing Fuels/Utilities 1.5 0.9 6.8 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 -0.4 -1.5 Apparel 0.3 -0.3 0.5 Transportation -0.4 -0.4 -1.2 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.2 UNCH 0.1 New Vehicles UNCH 0.1 0.2 Gasoline -1.7 -1.7 -4.7 Medical Care 0.2 0.3 2.2 Prescription drugs -0.2 0.9 2.1 Recreation-V -0.1 0.1 0.3 Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.1 1.1 Tobacco 0.1 -0.1 3.7 Commodities -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 Services 0.4 0.2 2.7 Airline Fares 0.5 1.3 -4.1 CPI-W 0.2 unch 1.4

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Mar Feb Prev Mar14/13

0.3 unch unch 0.5

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. March CPI +0.1 pct

U.S. March CPI year-over-year +1.4 pct

U.S. March CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. March CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.6 pct

U.S. March CPI unadjusted index level 236.06

NOTES:

N/A-not available