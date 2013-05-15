TABLE-U.S. April producer prices fall 0.7 pct

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

April March April13/12 Feb Finished Goods -0.7 -0.6 0.6 0.7 Less Food, Energy 0.1 0.2 1.7 0.2 Consumer Foods -0.8 0.8 2.3 -0.5 Energy Goods -2.5 -3.4 -3.5 3.0 Finished Goods Index(X) 196.0 196.6 N/A Residential NatGas(W) 4.5 2.1 10.4 -0.4 Gasoline -6.0 -6.8 -9.0 7.2 Heating Oil -8.8 -7.9 -11.7 9.7 Tobacco Products(X) unch unch 4.3 0.1 Passenger Cars -0.2 0.2 -0.2 0.3 Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 0.9 0.1 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.6 0.4 7.5 0.2 Intermediate Goods -0.6 -0.9 -1.0 1.3 Less Food, Energy -0.2 0.2 -0.2 0.7 Manufact Materials -0.6 -0.1 -1.8 1.2 Construction Materials unch 0.3 2.2 0.3 Intermed.Energy Goods -2.1 -4.7 -4.7 3.6 Crude Goods -0.4 -2.5 3.1 -0.3 Less Food, Energy(Y) -2.8 0.9 -5.9 -1.7 Food/Feedstuffs -2.6 1.9 5.7 -2.1 Nonfood Materials 1.0 -5.2 1.6 0.8 Energy Materials(Z) 3.7 -8.5 7.6 2.2 Petroleum(X) -0.6 -14.1 -7.0 6.3 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. April producer prices -0.6 pct

U.S. April year-over-year producer prices +0.8 pct

U.S. April producer prices ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. April year-over-year core producer prices +1.7 pct