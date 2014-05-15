FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

05/10/14 297,000 323,250 N/A N/A

05/03/14 321,000-R 325,250-R 2,667,000 2.0

04/26/14 345,000 320,250 2,676,000-R 2.0

04/19/14 330,000 317,000 2,761,000 2.1

04/12/14 305,000 312,000 2,674,000 2.0

04/05/14 301,000 316,500 2,741,000 2.1

03/29/14 332,000 321,000 2,750,000 2.1

03/22/14 310,000 319,250 2,838,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 3 from 319,000

Four-Week Average: May 3 from 324,750

Continued Claims: April 26 from 2,685,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 320,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.693 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 269,689 MAY 10 WEEK FROM 288,748 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,560,629 MAY 3 WEEK FROM 2,641,583 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
