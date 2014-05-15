TABLE-U.S. April CPI rises 0.3 pct

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):

Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Apr Mar Apr14/13

All Items 0.3 0.2 2.0

Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.2 1.8

Energy 0.3 -0.1 3.3

Food and Beverages 0.4 0.4 1.8

Food 0.4 0.4 1.9

CPI-Urban Consumers-X 237.072 236.293

X-Data unadjusted.

Housing unch 0.4 2.5

Shelter 0.2 0.3 2.8

Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 3.1

Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.3 2.6

Housing Fuels/Utilities -1.6 1.5 4.2

Household Furnishings/Operations unch -0.1 -1.4

Apparel unch 0.3 0.6

Transportation 1.1 -0.4 1.5

New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.3 0.2 0.2

New Vehicles 0.3 unch 0.4

Gasoline 2.3 -1.7 2.4

Medical Care 0.3 0.2 2.4

Prescription drugs 0.3 -0.2 2.4

Recreation-V 0.2 -0.1 0.6

Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.2 1.5

Tobacco 0.1 0.1 3.1

Commodities 0.4 -0.1 0.9

Services 0.1 0.4 2.7

Airline Fares 2.6 0.5 -0.2

CPI-W 0.3 0.2 2.0

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Apr Mar Prev Apr14/13

-0.3 0.5 0.3 0.2

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April CPI +0.3 pct

U.S. April CPI year-over-year +2.0 pct

U.S. April CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. April CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct

U.S. April CPI unadjusted index level 237.10

NOTES:

N/A-not available