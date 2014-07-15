TABLE-U.S. June import prices rise 0.1 pct

(TXT}

July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

June May (Prev) June14/13 ALL IMPORTS 0.1 0.3 0.1 1.2 Petroleum 1.4 2.2 1.1 6.4 Nonpetroleum -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.1 Food, Feed, Drink -1.7 -0.5 -0.8 2.7 Industrial Supplies 0.7 0.8 0.3 3.0 Capital Goods unch 0.2 0.2 -0.1 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch unch unch -0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch unch 0.1 0.7

June May (Prev) June14/13 ALL EXPORTS -0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 Agricultural -1.8 0.3 0.5 -1.2 Non-Agricultural -0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 Food, Feed, Drink -1.6 0.4 0.5 -0.7 Industrial Supplies -1.0 -0.2 -0.1 -0.5 Capital Goods 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.9 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.1 0.1 unch 0.6 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 -0.1 unch -0.1

The department reported June price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 140.4 for imports and 133 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. June import prices +0.3 pct

U.S. June export prices +0.2 pct