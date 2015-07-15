FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. June producer prices rise 0.4 pct
July 15, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. June producer prices rise 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

June May April June‘15/14 Final demand 0.4 0.5 -0.4 -0.7 Exfood/energy 0.3 0.1 -0.2 0.8 Exfood/energy/trade 0.3 -0.1 0.1 0.7 Final demand goods 0.7 1.3 -0.7 -3.7

Foods 0.6 0.8 -0.9 -3.0

Energy 2.4 5.9 -2.9 -17.9

Exfood/energy 0.4 0.2 -0.1 0.6 Final demand services 0.3 unch -0.1 0.8

Trade 0.2 0.6 -0.8 1.3

Transportation/warehousing 0.6 -0.1 -0.1 -2.2

Extrade,transportation/warehousing 0.2 -0.2 0.2 1.0 Final demand construction 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.8 Personal consumption 0.5 0.6 -0.3 -0.1

Goods 1.2 1.9 -0.8 -3.8

Services 0.2 0.1 -0.1 1.2 Finished goods 0.9 1.5 -0.6 -2.6

Exfood/energy 0.4 0.3 0.1 2.3

Private capital equipment 0.1 0.1 unch 1.3 Intermediate demand

Processed goods 0.7 1.0 -1.1 -6.3

Exfood/energy 0.2 -0.2 -0.5 -2.8

Unprocessed goods 1.2 3.3 0.9 -21.7

Exfood/energy(Y) 0.3 -0.1 unch -12.2

Services 0.4 -0.5 0.5 1.6

Construction 0.2 1.0 0.1 2.4 Selected components, final demand goods

Residential natural gas 3.1 -1.6 -2.7 -13.2

Gasoline 4.3 17.0 -4.7 -30.3

Heating oil -0.6 11.5 -3.0 -31.0

Pharmaceutical preparations 2.5 1.2 0.5 10.3

Passenger cars -0.2 0.4 -0.8 1.1

Light trucks 0.2 0.6 -0.1 3.8

Cigarettes(1) 2.6 unch unch 5.3

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. June PPI, final demand +0.2 pct

U.S. June PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct

U.S. June year-over-year PPI, final demand -0.9 pct

U.S. June year-over-year core PPI, final demand +0.7 pct

NOTES:

Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available

1 Not seasonally adjusted

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
