TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
08/10/13 320,000 332,000 N/A N/A
08/03/13 335,000-R 336,000-R 2,969,000 2.3
07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000-R 2.3
07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000 2.3
07/13/13 336,000 346,500 3,003,000 2.3
07/06/13 358,000 351,250 3,123,000 2.4
06/29/13 344,000 345,750 3,027,000 2.3
06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000 2.3
Initial Claims: Aug 3 from 333,000;
Four-Week Average: Aug 3 from 335,500;
Continued Claims: July 27 from 3,018,000;
The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug 3, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California 3,715
Ohio 1,270
Texas 1,151
The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug 3, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Oregon -1,638
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.0 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 280,502 AUG 10 WEEK FROM 288,644 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,858,818 AUG 3 WEEK FROM 2,959,648 PRIOR WEEK