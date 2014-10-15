FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business
Brexit
Reuters Backstory
PicturesReuters TV
October 15, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Sept producer prices fall 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

Sept Aug July Sept‘14/13 Final demand -0.1 unch 0.1 1.6 Exfood/energy unch 0.1 0.2 1.6 Exfood/energy/trade -0.1 0.2 0.2 1.7 Final demand goods -0.2 -0.3 unch 1.5

Foods -0.7 -0.5 0.4 3.7

Energy -0.7 -1.5 -0.6 -0.7

Exfood/energy 0.2 unch 0.2 1.8 Final demand services -0.1 0.3 0.1 1.6

Trade unch unch 0.2 1.3

Transportation/warehousing -0.2 0.3 0.5 2.9

Extrade,transportation/warehousing -0.1 0.3 unch 1.6 Final demand construction unch unch 0.5 3.0 Personal consumption -0.2 0.1 0.2 1.9

Goods -0.3 -0.5 0.1 2.4

Services -0.2 0.3 0.2 1.8

Exfood/energy -0.2 0.3 0.2 N/A

Exfood/energy/trade -0.1 0.3 0.2 N/A Finished goods -0.2 -0.3 0.1 2.2

Exfood/energy 0.2 0.1 0.1 2.1

Private capital equipment 0.1 unch 0.1 1.3 Intermediate demand

Processed goods 0.1 -0.3 0.1 1.3

Exfood/energy 0.2 0.2 0.3 1.6

Unprocessed goods 0.6 -3.3 -2.7 -0.2

Exfood/energy(Y) 0.5 -0.7 unch 1.4

Services unch 0.2 0.3 1.5

Construction 0.2 0.3 0.3 2.4 Selected components, final demand goods

Residential natural gas 1.1 -4.5 -1.3 6.2

Gasoline -2.6 -1.4 -2.1 -4.7

Heating oil 2.9 -5.7 0.1 -6.8

Pharmaceutical preparations 0.2 0.3 1.0 8.8

Passenger cars -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 0.7

Light trucks 0.2 -0.1 0.6 2.4

Cigarettes(1) unch unch unch 6.1

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Sept. PPI, final demand +0.1 pct

U.S. Sept. PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct

U.S. Sept. year-over-year PPI, final demand +1.8 pct

U.S. Sept. year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.8 pct

NOTES:

Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available

1 Not seasonally adjusted

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
