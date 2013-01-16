TABLE-U.S. Dec CPI unchanged

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Dec12/11 All Items UNCH -0.3 0.1 0.6 0.6 1.7 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.9 Energy -1.2 -4.1 -0.2 4.5 5.6 0.5 Food and Beverages 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 1.8 Food 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 1.8 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 229.601 230.221 231.317 231.407 230.379 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Dec12/11 Housing 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3 1.7 Shelter 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.2 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.2 2.7 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.1 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.4 0.7 0.4 0.7 0.9 0.4 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 0.4 -0.1 -0.1 -0.3 UNCH Apparel -0.1 -0.6 0.7 0.3 -0.5 1.8 Transportation -0.6 -2.6 -0.1 2.4 2.9 1.6 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH -0.1 -0.5 -0.5 -0.3 -0.1 New Vehicles UNCH 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.2 1.6 Gasoline -2.3 -7.4 -0.6 7.0 9.0 1.7 Medical Care 0.1 0.1 UNCH 0.3 0.2 3.2 Prescription drugs -0.5 -0.5 0.2 UNCH 0.5 1.9 Recreation-V -0.2 0.1 -0.1 UNCH 0.1 0.8 Education/Communication-V 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.4 1.5 Tobacco 0.5 UNCH -0.1 0.2 -0.1 1.9 Commodities -0.4 -1.1 UNCH 1.0 1.2 1.0 Services 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.2 2.2 Airline Fares 1.2 1.4 2.4 1.4 -1.3 2.1 CPI-W UNCH -0.5 0.1 0.7 0.7 1.7

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Dec Nov Prev Dec12/11

0.6 0.9 0.5 0.6

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec CPI unchanged

U.S. Dec CPI year-over-year +1.8 pct

U.S. Dec CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Dec CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.9 pct

U.S. Dec CPI unadjusted index level 229.80

U.S. Dec real earnings +0.3 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available