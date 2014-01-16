FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims dip in latest week
#Market News
January 16, 2014

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims dip in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

01/11/14 326,000 335,000 N/A N/A

01/04/14 328,000-R 348,500-R 3,030,000 2.3

12/28/13 345,000 358,750 2,856,000-R 2.2

12/21/13 341,000 348,750 2,817,000-R 2.2

12/14/13 380,000 343,750 2,932,000 2.2

12/07/13 369,000 330,250 2,877,000 2.2

11/30/13 305,000 324,000 2,790,000 2.1

11/23/13 321,000 333,000 2,757,000 2.1

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Jan. 4 from 330,000

Four-Week Average: Jan. 4 from 349,000

Continued Claims: Dec. 28 from 2,865,000; Dec. 21 from 2,815,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 328,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.848 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 534,431 JAN 11 WEEK FROM 483,241 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,638,564 JAN 4 WEEK FROM 3,284,177 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
