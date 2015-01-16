FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Dec CPI falls 0.4 pct
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec CPI falls 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):

Dec Nov Oct Dec14/13 All Items -0.4 -0.3 UNCH 0.8 Excluding Food/Energy UNCH 0.1 0.2 1.6 Energy -4.7 -3.8 -1.9 -10.6 Food and Beverages 0.2 0.3 0.1 3.3 Food 0.3 0.2 0.1 3.4 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 234.812 236.151 237.433 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Dec Nov Oct Dec14/13 Housing 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.5 Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.2 2.9 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 0.2 3.4 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.6 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.6 -0.1 -0.1 3.0 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.3 -0.2 0.4 -0.9 Apparel -1.2 -1.1 -0.2 -2.0 Transportation -3.0 -2.0 -0.7 -6.2 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.3 -0.4 UNCH -0.9 New Vehicles -0.1 -0.1 0.2 0.5 Gasoline -9.4 -6.6 -3.0 -21.0 Medical Care 0.5 0.4 0.2 3.0 Prescription drugs 0.9 0.6 0.7 6.4 Recreation-V UNCH -0.2 0.2 UNCH Education/Communication-V -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 0.4 Tobacco 0.8 UNCH 0.6 3.0 Commodities -1.2 -1.0 -0.4 -2.0 Services 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.5 Airline Fares -5.0 1.4 2.4 -4.7 CPI-W -0.5 -0.4 -0.1 0.2

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Dec Nov Prev Dec14/13

0.2 0.8 0.9 1.9

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. CPI -0.4 pct

U.S. Dec. CPI year-over-year +0.7 pct

U.S. Dec. CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Dec. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct

U.S. Dec. CPI unadjusted index level 234.70

NOTES:

N/A-not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
