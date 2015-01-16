TABLE-U.S. Dec CPI falls 0.4 pct

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):

Dec Nov Oct Dec14/13 All Items -0.4 -0.3 UNCH 0.8 Excluding Food/Energy UNCH 0.1 0.2 1.6 Energy -4.7 -3.8 -1.9 -10.6 Food and Beverages 0.2 0.3 0.1 3.3 Food 0.3 0.2 0.1 3.4 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 234.812 236.151 237.433 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Dec Nov Oct Dec14/13 Housing 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.5 Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.2 2.9 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 0.2 3.4 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.6 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.6 -0.1 -0.1 3.0 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.3 -0.2 0.4 -0.9 Apparel -1.2 -1.1 -0.2 -2.0 Transportation -3.0 -2.0 -0.7 -6.2 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.3 -0.4 UNCH -0.9 New Vehicles -0.1 -0.1 0.2 0.5 Gasoline -9.4 -6.6 -3.0 -21.0 Medical Care 0.5 0.4 0.2 3.0 Prescription drugs 0.9 0.6 0.7 6.4 Recreation-V UNCH -0.2 0.2 UNCH Education/Communication-V -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 0.4 Tobacco 0.8 UNCH 0.6 3.0 Commodities -1.2 -1.0 -0.4 -2.0 Services 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.5 Airline Fares -5.0 1.4 2.4 -4.7 CPI-W -0.5 -0.4 -0.1 0.2

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Dec Nov Prev Dec14/13

0.2 0.8 0.9 1.9

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. CPI -0.4 pct

U.S. Dec. CPI year-over-year +0.7 pct

U.S. Dec. CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Dec. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct

U.S. Dec. CPI unadjusted index level 234.70

NOTES:

