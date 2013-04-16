FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. March CPI fell 0.2 pct
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. March CPI fell 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

March Feb Jan Dec March13/12 All Items -0.2 0.7 UNCH UNCH 1.5 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.1 1.9 Energy -2.6 5.4 -1.7 -0.8 -1.6 Food and Beverages 0.1 0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.5 Food UNCH 0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.5 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 232.773 232.166 230.280 229.601 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

March Feb Jan Dec March13/12 Housing 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.9 Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.2 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.8 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.1 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.1 0.6 0.4 0.3 1.7 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.3 UNCH -0.1 -0.2 -0.6 Apparel -1.0 -0.1 0.8 0.1 0.8 Transportation -1.3 3.0 -0.9 -0.4 0.1 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.5 New Vehicles 0.1 -0.3 0.1 0.2 1.1 Gasoline -4.4 9.1 -3.0 -1.9 -3.1 Medical Care 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 3.1 Prescription drugs 0.3 -0.3 UNCH -0.5 0.7 Recreation-V -0.1 0.3 0.3 -0.2 0.6 Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.1 1.8 Tobacco -0.2 -0.2 0.5 0.5 2.1 Commodities -0.7 1.3 -0.3 -0.2 UNCH Services 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.2 2.4 Airline Fares 0.6 -0.3 1.1 0.8 3.8 CPI-W -0.3 0.8 UNCH UNCH 1.3

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Mar Feb Prev Mar13/12

0.5 -0.3 -0.2 0.6

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. March CPI unchanged

U.S. March CPI year-over-year +1.6 pct

U.S. March CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. March CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct

U.S. March CPI unadjusted index level 232.99

U.S. March Real Earnings +0.1 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
