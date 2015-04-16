FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

04/11/15 294,000 282,750 N/A N/A

04/04/15 282,000-R 282,500-R 2,268,000 1.7

03/28/15 267,000 285,250 2,308,000-R 1.7

03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,327,000 1.7

03/14/15 293,000 305,250 2,413,000 1.8

03/07/15 293,000 303,250 2,399,000 1.8

02/28/15 327,000 305,500 2,414,000 1.8

02/21/15 308,000 294,750 2,405,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: April 4 from 281,000

Four-Week Average: April 4 from 282,250

Continued Claims: March 28 from 2,304,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 280,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.312 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 307,500 APRIL 11 WEEK FROM 253,533 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,374,817 APRIL 4 WEEK FROM 2,476,249 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

