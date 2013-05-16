TABLE-U.S. April CPI falls 0.4 pct

May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

April March Feb Jan Dec April13/12 All Items -0.4 -0.2 0.7 UNCH UNCH 1.1 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.1 1.7 Energy -4.3 -2.6 5.4 -1.7 -0.8 -4.3 Food and Beverages 0.2 0.1 0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.6 Food 0.2 UNCH 0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.5 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 232.531 232.773 232.166 230.280 229.601 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

April March Feb Jan Dec April13/12 Housing 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.9 Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.2 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.7 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.1 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.9 -0.1 0.6 0.4 0.3 2.5 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 -0.3 UNCH -0.1 -0.2 -0.7 Apparel -0.3 -1.0 -0.1 0.8 0.1 0.3 Transportation -2.7 -1.3 3.0 -0.9 -0.4 -2.0 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 New Vehicles 0.3 0.1 -0.3 0.1 0.2 1.2 Gasoline -8.1 -4.4 9.1 -3.0 -1.9 -8.3 Medical Care UNCH 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 2.7 Prescription drugs -0.1 0.3 -0.3 UNCH -0.5 0.6 Recreation-V -0.1 -0.1 0.3 0.3 -0.2 0.6 Education/Communication-V -0.2 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.1 1.5 Tobacco 0.6 -0.2 -0.2 0.5 0.5 2.6 Commodities -1.2 -0.7 1.3 -0.3 -0.2 -0.8 Services 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.2 2.4 Airline Fares -0.7 0.6 -0.3 1.1 0.8 1.9 CPI-W -0.5 -0.3 0.8 UNCH UNCH 0.9

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Apr Mar Prev Apr13/12

unch 0.5 0.5 0.5

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April CPI -0.2 pct

U.S. April CPI year-over-year +1.3 pct

U.S. April CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. April CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct

U.S. April CPI unadjusted index level 232.71

U.S. April Real Earnings +0.1 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available