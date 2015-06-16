TABLE-U.S. May housing starts fall 11.1 pct

June 16 (Reuters) - Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE May Apr Mar May15/14 Starts -11.1 22.1 6.0 5.1 Permits 11.8 9.8 -5.5 25.4 RATES May Apr Mar May 2014 Starts 1,036 1,165 954 986 Permits 1,275 1,140 1,038 1,017 STARTS May Apr Mar May 2014 Single 680 719 623 637 Multiple 356 446 331 349 PERMITS May Apr Mar May 2014 Single 683 666 642 626 Multiple 592 474 396 391 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -26.5 139 Northeast 77.7 311 Midwest -10.2 149 Midwest 16.3 171 South -5.0 495 South -3.6 531 West -12.5 253 West -1.9 262 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

May Apr Mar May‘14 Starts 97 106 80 93 Permits 113 105 91 94 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: May Apr May‘14 Total Units 1,034 988 903

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May housing starts: 1,100,000 units

U.S. May building permits: 1,100,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.