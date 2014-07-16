FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. June producer prices rise 0.4 pct
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. June producer prices rise 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:

June May June‘14/13 Final demand 0.4 -0.2 1.9

Exfood/energy 0.2 -0.1 1.8

Exfood/energy/trade 0.2 unch N/A

Final demand goods 0.5 -0.2 2.1

Foods -0.2 -0.2 3.5

Energy 2.1 -0.2 2.9

Exfood/energy 0.1 unch 1.5

Final demand services 0.3 -0.2 1.9

Trade 0.2 -0.5 1.9

Transportation/warehousing 0.3 0.9 2.9

Extrade/transportation/warehousing 0.3 -0.1 1.7

Final demand construction 0.1 0.1 3.3

Personal consumption 0.5 -0.2 2.2

Goods 0.9 -0.1 3.2

Services 0.3 -0.2 2.0

Finished goods 0.7 -0.1 2.7

Exfood/energy 0.2 0.1 1.9

Private capital equipment 0.1 0.1 1.3 Intermediate demand

Processed goods 0.4 -0.1 1.5

Exfood/energy 0.1 -0.2 0.8

Unprocessed goods -0.9 unch 3.9

Exfood/energy -1.1 -0.7 0.1

Services 0.6 -0.4 1.5

Construction 0.3 0.3 2.1 Selected components, final demand goods

Residential natgas -3.0 0.4 7.2

Gasoline 6.4 -0.9 1.2

Heating oil -2.2 0.7 -3.4

Pharmaceutical preparations 1.4 -0.9 6.0

Passenger cars 0.1 0.5 -1.2

Light trucks -0.1 -0.4 2.0

Cigarettes(1) 0.5 1.5 6.1

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. June PPI, final demand +0.2 pct

U.S. June PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.2 pct

U.S. June year-over-year PPI, final demand +1.8 pct

U.S. June year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.7 pct

NOTES:

Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available

1 Not seasonally adjusted

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
