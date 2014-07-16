TABLE-U.S. June producer prices rise 0.4 pct

July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:
June May June‘14/13 Final demand 0.4 -0.2 1.9
Exfood/energy 0.2 -0.1 1.8
Exfood/energy/trade 0.2 unch N/A
Final demand goods 0.5 -0.2 2.1
Foods -0.2 -0.2 3.5
Energy 2.1 -0.2 2.9
Exfood/energy 0.1 unch 1.5
Final demand services 0.3 -0.2 1.9
Trade 0.2 -0.5 1.9
Transportation/warehousing 0.3 0.9 2.9
Extrade/transportation/warehousing 0.3 -0.1 1.7
Final demand construction 0.1 0.1 3.3
Personal consumption 0.5 -0.2 2.2
Goods 0.9 -0.1 3.2
Services 0.3 -0.2 2.0
Finished goods 0.7 -0.1 2.7
Exfood/energy 0.2 0.1 1.9
Private capital equipment 0.1 0.1 1.3 Intermediate demand
Processed goods 0.4 -0.1 1.5
Exfood/energy 0.1 -0.2 0.8
Unprocessed goods -0.9 unch 3.9
Exfood/energy -1.1 -0.7 0.1
Services 0.6 -0.4 1.5
Construction 0.3 0.3 2.1 Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natgas -3.0 0.4 7.2
Gasoline 6.4 -0.9 1.2
Heating oil -2.2 0.7 -3.4
Pharmaceutical preparations 1.4 -0.9 6.0
Passenger cars 0.1 0.5 -1.2
Light trucks -0.1 -0.4 2.0
Cigarettes(1) 0.5 1.5 6.1
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. June PPI, final demand +0.2 pct
U.S. June PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.2 pct
U.S. June year-over-year PPI, final demand +1.8 pct
U.S. June year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.7 pct
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
1 Not seasonally adjusted