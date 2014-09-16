TABLE-U.S. Aug producer prices unchanged

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
Aug July June Aug‘14/13 Final demand unch 0.1 0.4 1.8 Exfood/energy 0.1 0.2 0.2 1.8 Exfood/energy/trade 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.8 Final demand goods -0.3 unch 0.5 1.7
Foods -0.5 0.4 -0.2 3.8
Energy -1.5 -0.6 2.1 0.2
Exfood/energy unch 0.2 0.1 1.6 Final demand services 0.3 0.1 0.3 1.9
Trade unch 0.2 0.2 1.7
Transportation/warehousing 0.3 0.5 0.3 2.9
Extrade,transportation/warehousing 0.3 unch 0.3 1.7 Final demand construction unch 0.5 0.1 3.2 Personal consumption 0.1 0.2 0.5 2.3
Goods -0.5 0.1 0.9 2.5
Services 0.3 0.2 0.3 2.2
Exfood/energy 0.3 0.2 0.3 N/A
Exfood/energy/trade 0.3 0.2 0.2 N/A Finished goods -0.3 0.1 0.7 2.3
Exfood/energy 0.1 0.1 0.2 1.9
Private capital equipment unch 0.1 0.1 1.5 Intermediate demand
Processed goods -0.3 0.1 0.4 1.3
Exfood/energy 0.2 0.3 0.1 1.3
Unprocessed goods -3.3 -2.7 -0.9 -0.8
Exfood/energy(Y) -0.7 unch -1.1 -0.2
Services 0.2 0.3 0.6 1.6
Construction 0.3 0.3 0.3 2.4 Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natural gas -4.5 -1.3 -3.0 6.6
Gasoline -1.4 -2.1 6.4 -3.1
Heating oil -5.7 0.1 -2.2 -7.1
Pharmaceutical preparations 0.3 1.0 1.4 6.4
Passenger cars -0.2 -0.3 0.1 1.0
Light trucks -0.1 0.6 -0.1 2.8
Cigarettes(1) unch unch 0.5 6.1
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Aug PPI, final demand +0.1 pct
U.S. Aug PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct
U.S. Aug year-over-year PPI, final demand +1.8 pct
U.S. Aug year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.8 pct
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
1 Not seasonally adjusted