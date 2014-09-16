FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Aug producer prices unchanged
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Aug producer prices unchanged

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

Aug July June Aug‘14/13 Final demand unch 0.1 0.4 1.8 Exfood/energy 0.1 0.2 0.2 1.8 Exfood/energy/trade 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.8 Final demand goods -0.3 unch 0.5 1.7

Foods -0.5 0.4 -0.2 3.8

Energy -1.5 -0.6 2.1 0.2

Exfood/energy unch 0.2 0.1 1.6 Final demand services 0.3 0.1 0.3 1.9

Trade unch 0.2 0.2 1.7

Transportation/warehousing 0.3 0.5 0.3 2.9

Extrade,transportation/warehousing 0.3 unch 0.3 1.7 Final demand construction unch 0.5 0.1 3.2 Personal consumption 0.1 0.2 0.5 2.3

Goods -0.5 0.1 0.9 2.5

Services 0.3 0.2 0.3 2.2

Exfood/energy 0.3 0.2 0.3 N/A

Exfood/energy/trade 0.3 0.2 0.2 N/A Finished goods -0.3 0.1 0.7 2.3

Exfood/energy 0.1 0.1 0.2 1.9

Private capital equipment unch 0.1 0.1 1.5 Intermediate demand

Processed goods -0.3 0.1 0.4 1.3

Exfood/energy 0.2 0.3 0.1 1.3

Unprocessed goods -3.3 -2.7 -0.9 -0.8

Exfood/energy(Y) -0.7 unch -1.1 -0.2

Services 0.2 0.3 0.6 1.6

Construction 0.3 0.3 0.3 2.4 Selected components, final demand goods

Residential natural gas -4.5 -1.3 -3.0 6.6

Gasoline -1.4 -2.1 6.4 -3.1

Heating oil -5.7 0.1 -2.2 -7.1

Pharmaceutical preparations 0.3 1.0 1.4 6.4

Passenger cars -0.2 -0.3 0.1 1.0

Light trucks -0.1 0.6 -0.1 2.8

Cigarettes(1) unch unch 0.5 6.1

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Aug PPI, final demand +0.1 pct

U.S. Aug PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct

U.S. Aug year-over-year PPI, final demand +1.8 pct

U.S. Aug year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.8 pct

NOTES:

Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available

1 Not seasonally adjusted

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.