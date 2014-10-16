TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
10/11/14 264,000 283,500 N/A N/A
10/04/14 287,000 287,750 2,389,000 1.8
09/27/14 288,000 295,000 2,382,000-R 1.8
09/20/14 295,000 299,000 2,402,000 1.8
09/13/14 281,000 299,750 2,442,000 1.8
09/06/14 316,000 304,250 2,432,000 1.8
08/30/14 304,000 303,250 2,492,000 1.9
08/23/14 298,000 299,750 2,478,000 1.9
Continued Claims: Sept. 27 form 2,381,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 290,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.380 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 271,590 OCT 11 WEEK FROM 257,559 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,018,567 OCT 4 WEEK FROM 2,031,725 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available