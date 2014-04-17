TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
04/12/14 304,000 312,000 N/A N/A
04/05/14 302,000-R 316,750-R 2,739,000 2.1
03/29/14 332,000 321,000 2,750,000-R 2.1
03/22/14 310,000 319,250 2,838,000 2.2
03/15/14 323,000 329,500 2,814,000 2.1
03/08/14 319,000 331,250 2,869,000 2.2
03/01/14 325,000 337,250 2,850,000 2.2
02/22/14 351,000 338,000 2,890,000 2.2
Initial Claims: April 5 from 300,000
Four-Week Average: April 5 from 316,250
Continued Claims: March 29 from 2,776,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 315,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.795 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,701 APRIL 12 WEEK FROM 300,189 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,851,790 APRIL 5 WEEK FROM 2,942,180 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available