FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. May CPI rises 0.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. May CPI rises 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

May April May14/13 All Items 0.4 0.3 2.1 Excluding Food/Energy 0.3 0.2 2.0 Energy 0.9 0.3 3.3 Food and Beverages 0.4 0.4 2.4 Food 0.5 0.4 2.5 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 237.900 237.072 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

May April May14/13 Housing 0.3 UNCH 2.6 Shelter 0.3 0.2 2.9 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 3.1 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 2.6 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.9 -1.6 4.3 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 UNCH -1.6 Apparel 0.3 UNCH 0.8 Transportation 0.6 1.1 1.8 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH 0.3 0.2 New Vehicles 0.2 0.3 0.5 Gasoline 0.7 2.3 2.3 Medical Care 0.3 0.3 2.8 Prescription drugs 0.7 0.3 3.6 Recreation-V UNCH 0.2 0.4 Education/Communication-V 0.1 0.2 1.5 Tobacco 0.2 0.1 3.4 Commodities 0.3 0.4 1.1 Services 0.4 0.1 2.8 Airline Fares 5.8 2.6 4.7 CPI-W 0.3 0.3 2.1

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: May Apr Prev May14/13

-0.1 -0.2 -0.3 -0.1

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May CPI +0.2 pct

U.S. May CPI year-over-year +2.0 pct

U.S. May CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. May CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.9 pct

U.S. May CPI unadjusted index level 237.55

U.S. May Real Earnings +0.2 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.