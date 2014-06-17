TABLE-U.S. May CPI rises 0.4 pct

June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

May April May14/13 All Items 0.4 0.3 2.1 Excluding Food/Energy 0.3 0.2 2.0 Energy 0.9 0.3 3.3 Food and Beverages 0.4 0.4 2.4 Food 0.5 0.4 2.5 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 237.900 237.072 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

May April May14/13 Housing 0.3 UNCH 2.6 Shelter 0.3 0.2 2.9 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 3.1 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 2.6 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.9 -1.6 4.3 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 UNCH -1.6 Apparel 0.3 UNCH 0.8 Transportation 0.6 1.1 1.8 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH 0.3 0.2 New Vehicles 0.2 0.3 0.5 Gasoline 0.7 2.3 2.3 Medical Care 0.3 0.3 2.8 Prescription drugs 0.7 0.3 3.6 Recreation-V UNCH 0.2 0.4 Education/Communication-V 0.1 0.2 1.5 Tobacco 0.2 0.1 3.4 Commodities 0.3 0.4 1.1 Services 0.4 0.1 2.8 Airline Fares 5.8 2.6 4.7 CPI-W 0.3 0.3 2.1

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: May Apr Prev May14/13

-0.1 -0.2 -0.3 -0.1

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May CPI +0.2 pct

U.S. May CPI year-over-year +2.0 pct

U.S. May CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. May CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.9 pct

U.S. May CPI unadjusted index level 237.55

U.S. May Real Earnings +0.2 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available