TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/12/14 302,000 309,000 N/A N/A
07/05/14 305,000-R 312,000-R 2,507,000 1.9
06/28/14 316,000-R 315,250-R 2,586,000-R 2.0
06/21/14 313,000 314,500 2,575,000-R 2.0
06/14/14 314,000 312,250 2,568,000 2.0
06/07/14 318,000 315,500 2,559,000 1.9
05/31/14 313,000 310,500 2,615,000 2.0
05/24/14 304,000 312,500 2,603,000 2.0
Initial Claims: July 5 from 304,000; June 28 from 315,000
Four-Week Average: July 5 from 311,500; June 28 from 315,000
Continued Claims: June 28 from 2,584,000; June 21 from 2,574,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.575 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 369,591 JULY 12 WEEK FROM 322,512 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,557,108 JULY 5 WEEK FROM 2,394,983 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available