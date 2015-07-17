TABLE-U.S. June CPI rises 0.3 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

June May April March Feb June15/14 All Items 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.8 Energy 1.7 4.3 -0.7 -0.7 -0.7 -15.0 Food and Beverages 0.3 UNCH 0.3 0.3 0.3 1.7 Food 0.3 UNCH 0.3 0.3 0.3 1.8 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 238.638 237.805 238.031 238.031 238.031 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

June May April March Feb June15/14 Housing 0.2 UNCH 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.0 Shelter 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 3.0 Rent of Primary Residence 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 3.5 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.9 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.2 -0.7 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -2.2 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 -0.3 UNCH UNCH UNCH -0.3 Apparel -0.1 -0.5 UNCH UNCH UNCH -1.8 Transportation 1.0 2.7 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -6.9 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 -0.1 UNCH UNCH UNCH 0.6 New Vehicles 0.1 0.2 UNCH UNCH UNCH 1.2 Gasoline 3.4 10.4 -1.0 -1.0 -1.0 -23.3 Medical Care -0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.5 Prescription drugs 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.3 4.8 Recreation-V 0.2 0.1 UNCH UNCH UNCH 0.3 Education/Communication-V 0.2 -0.1 UNCH UNCH UNCH 0.1 Tobacco 0.8 0.4 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 2.5 Commodities 0.4 0.9 UNCH UNCH UNCH -3.0 Services 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.2 Airline Fares 2.0 5.7 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 -5.2 CPI-W +0.3 +0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.3 Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June CPI +0.3 pct

U.S. June CPI year-over-year +0.1 pct

U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct

U.S. June CPI unadjusted index level 238.67

NOTES:

N/A-not available