TABLE-U.S. Aug CPI falls 0.2 pct

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):

Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Aug July June Aug14/13 All Items -0.2 0.1 0.3 1.7 Excluding Food/Energy UNCH 0.1 0.1 1.7 Energy -2.6 -0.3 1.6 0.4 Food and Beverages 0.3 0.3 UNCH 2.6 Food 0.2 0.4 0.1 2.7 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 237.852 238.250 238.343 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Aug July June Aug14/13 Housing 0.1 0.2 0.1 2.6 Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.2 2.9 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 0.3 3.2 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.3 0.2 2.7 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.4 -0.2 -0.3 4.3 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.3 -0.1 0.2 -1.4 Apparel -0.2 0.2 0.5 UNCH Transportation -1.5 -0.3 1.0 -0.4 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH 0.1 -0.4 -0.1 New Vehicles 0.2 0.3 -0.3 0.4 Gasoline -4.1 -0.3 3.3 -2.8 Medical Care UNCH 0.2 0.1 2.1 Prescription drugs UNCH 0.5 1.0 3.6 Recreation-V -0.4 -0.1 0.1 UNCH Education/Communication-V -0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.5 Tobacco UNCH -0.3 1.0 2.2 Commodities -0.5 0.1 0.5 0.4 Services UNCH 0.1 0.1 2.6 Airline Fares -4.7 -5.9 0.4 -2.7 CPI-W -0.3 0.1 0.3 1.6 Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Aug July Prev Aug14/13

0.4 unch unch 0.4

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Aug. CPI unchanged

U.S. Aug. CPI year-over-year +1.9 pct

U.S. Aug. CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Aug. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.9 pct

U.S. Aug. CPI unadjusted index level 238.26

U.S. Aug. Real Earnings +0.1 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available