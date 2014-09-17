TABLE-US Q2 current account gap narrows to $98.51 bln

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In Billions of Dlrs: Q2‘14 Q1‘14 Q2‘13

Balance on the current account -98.51 -102.11 -106.15

Exports of goods and services

and income receipts (credits) 827.86 806.09 786.91

Export of goods and services 586.26 574.19 565.34

Primary income receipts 201.73 200.21 193.50

Secondary income (current

transfer) receipts 39.87 31.69 28.08

Imports of goods and services

and income payments (debits) 926.37 908.20 893.06

Imports of goods and services 716.51 698.72 687.13

Primary income payments 148.60 147.78 145.99

Secondary income (current

transfer) payments 61.26 61.70 59.93

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q2 current account deficit $114.0 bln