FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-US Q2 current account gap narrows to $98.51 bln
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-US Q2 current account gap narrows to $98.51 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In Billions of Dlrs: Q2‘14 Q1‘14 Q2‘13

Balance on the current account -98.51 -102.11 -106.15

Exports of goods and services

and income receipts (credits) 827.86 806.09 786.91

Export of goods and services 586.26 574.19 565.34

Primary income receipts 201.73 200.21 193.50

Secondary income (current

transfer) receipts 39.87 31.69 28.08

Imports of goods and services

and income payments (debits) 926.37 908.20 893.06

Imports of goods and services 716.51 698.72 687.13

Primary income payments 148.60 147.78 145.99

Secondary income (current

transfer) payments 61.26 61.70 59.93

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q2 current account deficit $114.0 bln

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.