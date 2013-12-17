FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US Q3 current account gap narrows to $94.84 bln
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-US Q3 current account gap narrows to $94.84 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:

Q3‘13 Q2‘13 (Prev) Q3‘12 Current Account -94.84 -96.61 -98.89 -106.74 Goods Balance -178.63 -175.74 -175.65 -178.98 Services Balance 57.89 57.61 57.87 49.95 Invest.Income Bal. 60.00 56.00 53.09 54.63 Total Exports 765.11 760.17 756.45 744.60 Goods Exports 397.60 394.65 394.75 391.47 Services Exports 170.92 170.07 169.21 160.80

In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:

Q3‘13 Q2‘13 (Prev) Q3‘12 Total Imports -825.85 -822.30 -821.16 -819.00 Goods Imports -576.23 -570.39 -570.40 -570.45 Services Imports -113.03 -112.46 -111.34 -110.85 Govt. Transfers -34.10 -34.49 -34.19 -32.34 U.S. Assets Abroad -74.30 -106.20 -109.65 -267.05 Foreign-Held Assets 148.15 168.19 179.26 300.57 Net data--Govt. transfers, U.S. assets abroad and foreign-held assets.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q3 current account deficit $100.0 bln

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
