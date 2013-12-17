FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Nov consumer prices unchanged

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

Nov Oct Sept Aug July Nov13/12 All Items UNCH -0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 1.2 Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 1.7 Energy -1.0 -1.7 0.8 -0.3 0.2 -2.4 Food and Beverages 0.1 0.1 UNCH 0.1 0.2 1.2 Food 0.1 0.1 UNCH 0.1 0.1 1.2 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.069 233.546 234.149 233.877 233.596 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

Nov Oct Sept Aug July Nov13/12 Housing 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.1 UNCH 2.1 Shelter 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.4 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.2 2.8 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.1 2.4 Housing Fuels/Utilities UNCH UNCH 0.7 -0.4 -0.6 2.6 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 -0.2 UNCH -0.1 -0.4 -1.4 Apparel -0.4 -0.5 -0.5 0.1 0.6 -0.1 Transportation -0.5 -0.7 0.4 -0.2 0.5 -0.8 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.9 New Vehicles -0.1 -0.1 0.2 UNCH 0.1 0.6 Gasoline -1.6 -2.9 0.8 -0.1 1.0 -5.8 Medical Care UNCH UNCH 0.3 0.6 0.2 2.2 Prescription drugs 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.8 0.5 1.2 Recreation-V 0.2 0.1 -0.1 UNCH UNCH 0.5 Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.1 0.1 1.6 Tobacco -0.2 0.1 0.1 0.4 1.4 3.1 Commodities -0.3 -0.4 0.1 UNCH 0.2 -0.5 Services 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.1 2.4 Airline Fares 2.6 3.6 0.5 -3.1 -1.3 4.2 CPI-W unch -0.1 0.2 0.1 N/A 1.1

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Nov Oct Prev Nov13/12

0.4 0.1 0.1 1.1

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Nov CPI +0.1 pct

U.S. Nov CPI year-over-year +1.3 pct

U.S. Nov CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Nov CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct

U.S. Nov CPI unadjusted index level 233.13

NOTES:

N/A-not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
