TABLE-U.S. Q3 current account gap widens to $100.26 bln
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Q3 current account gap widens to $100.26 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In Billions of Dlrs: Q3‘14 Q2‘14 Q3‘13

Balance on the current account -100.26 -98.42 -101.31

Exports of goods and services

and income receipts (credits) 829.10 831.29 796.94

Export of goods and services 592.00 586.58 570.76

Primary income receipts 209.32 204.61 196.00

Secondary income (current

transfer) receipts 27.78 40.10 30.18

Imports of goods and services

and income payments (debits) 929.36 929.71 898.25

Imports of goods and services 716.33 717.80 691.95

Primary income payments 150.31 149.80 144.48

Secondary income (current

transfer) payments 62.73 62.11 61.82

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q3 current account deficit $97.5 bln

