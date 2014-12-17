TABLE-U.S. Nov CPI falls 0.3 pct

Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Nov Oct Nov14/13 All Items -0.3 UNCH 1.3 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 1.7 Energy -3.8 -1.9 -4.8 Food and Beverages 0.3 0.1 3.1 Food 0.2 0.1 3.2 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 236.151 237.433

X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Nov Oct Nov14/13 Housing 0.2 0.2 2.6 Shelter 0.3 0.2 3.0 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 3.5 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 2.7 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.1 -0.1 2.7 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 0.4 -0.8 Apparel -1.1 -0.2 -0.3 Transportation -2.0 -0.7 -2.8 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.4 UNCH -0.7 New Vehicles -0.1 0.2 0.6 Gasoline -6.6 -3.0 -10.5 Medical Care 0.4 0.2 2.5 Prescription drugs 0.6 0.7 4.6 Recreation-V -0.2 0.2 -0.3 Education/Communication-V -0.1 -0.2 0.6 Tobacco UNCH 0.6 2.7 Commodities -1.0 -0.4 -0.5 Services 0.2 0.2 2.5 Airline Fares 1.4 2.4 -3.9 CPI-W -0.4 -0.1 1.0

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Nov Oct Prev Nov14/13

0.9 0.1 0.4 1.1

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. CPI -0.1 pct

U.S. Nov. CPI year-over-year +1.4 pct

U.S. Nov. CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Nov. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct

U.S. Nov. CPI unadjusted index level 236.44

U.S. Nov. Real Earnings +0.3 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available