TABLE-U.S. Jan housing starts fall 2.0 pct
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Jan housing starts fall 2.0 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Jan Dec Nov Jan‘15/14 Starts -2.0 7.1 -7.1 18.7 Permits -0.7 unch -3.8 8.1 RATES Jan Dec Nov Jan 2014 Starts 1,065 1,087 1,015 897 Permits 1,053 1,060 1,060 974 STARTS Jan Dec Nov Jan 2014 Single 678 727 674 583 Multiple 387 360 341 314 PERMITS Jan Dec Nov Jan 2014 Single 654 675 654 618 Multiple 399 385 406 356 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -3.5 111 Northeast 29.5 123 Midwest -22.2 140 Midwest -16.0 136 South 6.5 528 South -8.7 516 West -3.4 286 West 16.8 278 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Jan Dec Nov Jan‘14 Starts 72 73 76 61 Permits 70 84 72 67 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):

RATES: Jan Dec Jan‘14

Total Units 930 918 850

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. housing starts: 1,070,000 units

U.S. Jan. building permits: 1,069,000 units

NOTE:

Beginning with the January report, the building permit data reflect a small increase in the universe of permit-issuing places.

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
